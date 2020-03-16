UPDATE 1-Jordan cuts main interest rates by 100 basis points to soften coronavirus blow

(Adds background on interest rates cuts)

AMMAN, March 16 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Jordan said it cut its main interest rates by 100 basis points to 2.50% in the second such move in nearly two weeks to spur an economy hard hit by the coronavirus.

The benchmark interest was cut to 2.50% from 3.50%, a senior central bank official told Reuters, adding the move followed the U.S. Federal Reserve slashing interest rates to near zero to cushion the blow of the epidemic on the world economy.

Jordan’s currency is pegged to the dollar and the kingdom follows Fed moves almost unfailingly.

On March 4, the Central Bank of Jordan cut its main interest rates by 50 basis points in a move that also followed a similar U.S. Fed cut prompted about fears over the impact of the spreading coronavirus.

The move is the fifth interest rate cut since August last year that has accumulatively brought down benchmark rates by 225 basis points, a central bank official said.

The central bank announced a package of measures on Sunday to help troubled businesses and slashed compulsory reserves for commercial banks to inject more than 500 million dinars ($705 million) of extra liquidity to ease the economy’s woes. The move was the first in nearly a decade. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)