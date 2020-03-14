Jordan tightens lockdown to combat coronavirus

AMMAN, March 14 (Reuters) - Jordan said it would stop all incoming and outgoing passenger flights into the country from Tuesday as it tightens border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Announcing the move on Saturday, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said universities and schools would be closed for two weeks and all tourist sites and all sports and cinemas would also be shut.

Jordan had one confirmed COVID-19 case that was treated and left hospital on Friday but is worried because of speed at which the virus has spread in neighbouring countries.

It had already closed its borders with Egypt, Iraq, Syria and the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Edmund Blair)