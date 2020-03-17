Jordanian army says it will deploy around cities ahead of state of emergency

AMMAN, March 17 (Reuters) - The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it will deploy at entrances and exits of main cities in the kingdom in a move officials said was ahead of an imminent announcement of a state of emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The country, which has already announced a tight lockdown after the number of confirmed cases of the virus rose to least 34, was about to take further imminent steps that include announcing a state of emergency, officials told Reuters.

“These measures aim at preventing the spread of coronavirus,” said an army statement. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alex Richardson)