JPMorgan allows employees to work from home - memo

March 16 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has asked all managers globally to allow employees who can effectively work from home to begin doing so to help with social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

New York-based banks Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase both reported on Friday that they have employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both banks had already taken measures to limit the spread of the virus, including splitting its North American workforce, imposing business travel restrictions, limiting large meetings and, at Citi, putting up reminders to practice social distancing. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)