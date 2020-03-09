JPMorgan consumer banking head to attend White House meeting on coronavirus

March 9 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday its head of community and consumer banking Gordon Smith will attend a meeting at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Media reports had said the heads of all the big banks, including Bank of America, Citi and Goldman Sachs have been invited.

Smith has been operating as one of two interim co-heads of the bank since late last week when Chief Executive Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)