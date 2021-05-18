JPMorgan tells vaccinated employees no mask required at work

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co told employees on Tuesday it will not require fully vaccinated staff to wear masks at its U.S.-based offices, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Employees are asked to enter their vaccination status into an online database organized by the bank. Employees who have not been vaccinated must continue to wear a mask or face covering in all public and common spaces, private offices and meeting rooms, according to the memo.

JPMorgan began requiring its employees to return to work at offices in the U.S. at least for a few days each week starting Monday. The bank’s goal is for nearly all employees to return to working in the office on a rotational basis by July.