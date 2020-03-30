Funds News
March 30, 2020 / 6:48 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

JPMorgan plans to raise up to $10 bln for alternative investments - Bloomberg News

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s alternative investments unit is seeking to raise up to $10 billion to boost its spending power in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The bank plans to raise $5 billion to $10 billion "in the next couple of months" from clients including pension funds, sovereign-wealth funds, family offices and private banks, Anton Pil, the global head of alternatives for the bank's asset-management arm, told Bloomberg in an interview. (bloom.bg/33X1OQV)

The biggest U.S. bank by assets already has about $10 billion of client capital that it plans to use on opportunities created by the market disruption, Bloomberg said.

That amount has roughly $3 billion earmarked for credit, $3 billion for real estate and $4 billion across transportation and infrastructure, the report added.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below