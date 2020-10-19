Kamada to supply Israel with its experimental COVID-19 treatment

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical firm Kamada Ltd said on Monday it will supply Israel’s Health Ministry with its experimental COVID-19 treatment for 500 patients in Israel.

Use of the “investigational” plasma-derived immunoglobulin product will be regulated by the ministry, the Israeli company said.

Kamada will manufacture the product from convalescent plasma collected by the Israeli National Blood Services and additional Israeli medical institutions.

The initial order, planned to be supplied during the beginning of 2021, is sufficient to treat some 500 hospitalized patients. This initial supply is expected to generate $3.4 million in revenue for Kamada in the first quarter of 2021.

Kamada said interim results of an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel showed its product had a favourable safety profile and symptoms improvement was observed in hospitalized, non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with pneumonia.

“We will continue to ramp up the production and supply of the product during the next few months,” Kamada CEO Amir London said.