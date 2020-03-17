UPDATE 1-Britain's Kames Capital suspends two property funds amid coronavirus turbulence

(Adds more detail)

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Asset manager Kames Capital said it has temporarily suspended dealings in two property funds as market turbulence caused by coronavirus makes it difficult to accurately value the properties they contain.

“Chief among these events is the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which I know is a real concern for all of us,” Stephen Jones, chief executive of Kames Capital, said in a letter to investors.

“At the same time, we have had to contend with a sharply lower oil price as well as the impact of the ongoing Brexit negotiations. These issues are affecting all areas of the stock market, including property investing.”

Kames said its regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, has been notified.

The suspension of the Kames Property Income Fund and Kames Property Income Feeder funds came into to effect on March 16, and was in agreement with the funds’ Citibank Europe depositary, Kames said.

“We cannot say at this stage how long dealing will remain suspended but we will constantly monitor the funds and we will formally review our decision at least every 28 days in conjunction with the depositary,” Jones said.

The suspension will be closely watched by the FCA to see if it is the start of a trend in the sector.

The Bank of England and the FCA have said they want redemption terms for property funds that offer daily withdrawals, as Kames does, to better reflect the long time it can take to sell real estate assets in the fund to raise cash.

Many property funds were suspended in the immediate aftermath of Britain’s vote in June 2016 to leave the European Union.

M&G's life and pensions arm suspended two property funds in late 2019, citing uncertainty over Brexit.