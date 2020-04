ALMATY, April 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s financial regulator has recommended that local banks and insurers avoid using their accumulated profit for dividend payouts and share buybacks this year, it said on Monday.

Lenders and insurers should instead use the money to build up capital buffers, the agency said in a statement. It did not say whether those who still choose to pay dividends would face any penalties. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)