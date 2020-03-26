Kazakh flour millers commit to meet all domestic supply needs if export ban lifted

ALMATY, March 26 (Reuters) - Kazakh flour millers have said they will commit to supply all necessary volumes to the domestic market in exchange for the lifting of a blanket ban on wheat flour exports, Yevgeniy Gan, the president of the millers’ union, said on Thursday.

Gan said the union hoped the ban, introduced to ensure steady supply of food staples during the coronavirus emergency, would be lifted in 2-3 days, and added that there were no flour shortages on the local market. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by Jan Harvey)