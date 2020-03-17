Healthcare
Kazakhstan to offer businesses extra $920 mln in soft loans

NUR-SULTAN, March 17 (Reuters) - The Kazakh authorities will offer local businesses additional $920 million in soft loans to protect jobs as the economy takes a hit from the coronavirus outbreak and the drop in oil prices, Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said on Tuesday.

“The funds will be provided first of all to local producers in order to reduce dependence on imports and ensure food security,” he told a government meeting. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

