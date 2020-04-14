Kazakhstan's Tengizchevroil halts Tengiz expansion due to coronavirus

ALMATY, April 14 (Reuters) - Tengizchevroil, Kazakhstan’s biggest oil producer, has notified contractors that it is suspending work on its expansion project, Rashid Zhaksylykov, chairman of Kazakhstan’s Association of Oil Services Companies, said on Tuesday.

The move aims to protect employees from the novel coronavirus which has infected more than 1,000 people in Kazakhstan including a dozen at a workers’ camp close to the Tengiz field which the company is developing. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)