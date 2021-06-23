Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Kazakhstan to introduce mandatory workplace vaccination

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, June 23 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20, healthcare ministry said on Wednesday.

The central Asian nation started tightening restrictions again this week after reporting a spike in cases in its capital, Nur-Sultan. Officials say the Delta variant of the virus has been detected in both Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the country’s biggest city. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)

