Kazakhstan to reopen more businesses, increase internal flights

ALMATY, April 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will allow businesses such as non-food retailers, barbershops, dentists, foreign exchange kiosks and real estate agents to reopen from May 4, and will restart more domestic flights, the government said on Wednesday.

The Central Asian nation of 19 million started this month to ease restrictions imposed in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, even though the authorities say the country has yet to pass the peak of the epidemic.

Kazakhstan has confirmed 3,105 cases of COVID-19 with 25 deaths and 798 recoveries. The government said it expected the number of cases to reach 5,300 by the end of May.

In addition to flights between major cities Nur-Sultan and Almaty, which are set to resume from May 1, flights to the cities of Kzylorda, Petropavlovsk, Oskemen and Semey will restart on May 4, the cabinet said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)