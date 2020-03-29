Kazakhstan widens lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

NUR-SULTAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan locked down its fifth major city on Sunday as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, authorities in the mining and metals hub of Karaganda said.

The Central Asian nation has confirmed 265 coronavirus cases and has already locked down its capital, Nur-Sultan, the biggest city, Almaty, as well as Shymkent, a large city in the south, and Aktau, a Caspian Sea port.

It added Karaganda and four of its satellite towns to the list on Sunday after seven cases of the disease were diagnosed in the city.

Among the satellites under lockdown is Temirtau, home to Kazakhstan’s biggest steel mill owned by Arcelor Mittal. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens)