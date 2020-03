NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways has sought an undisclosed amount of cash from the government to help it cover critical costs such as payment of staff salaries, its chairman, Michael Joseph, said on Tuesday.

The carrier, in which Air France KLM holds a small stake, is only operating a handful of local flights after the government stopped all international flights last week to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alex Richardson)