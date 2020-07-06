Kenya Airways to lay off staff, reduce network and assets -CEO

NAIROBI, July 6 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways will lay off an unspecified number of workers, reduce its network and also get rid of some assets due to the coronavirus crisis, its chief executive said in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

“Our short and medium-term projections indicate that we must inevitably reduce our operations before we begin to scale up again,” Allan Kilavuka wrote in the memo dated the July 3, adding that the exercise will be completed by Sept. 30. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Louise Heavens)