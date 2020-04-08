CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kenya sees GDP growth slowing to 3% or less in 2020

(Corrects the number of Kenya deaths from the coronavirus to six from eight in third paragraph)

NAIROBI, April 7 (Reuters) - Kenya’s economic growth will slow to 3% or less this year from an earlier forecast of 6.1% due to the effects of the novel coronavirus, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

“This (growth) will drastically drop to about 3% or even less, but we are going to give a firm figure when we will have taken on board the impact of this, maybe in the next one month,” Ukur Yatani said in comments broadcast on Citizen Television.

Kenya has 172 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with six deaths.

It has suspended international passenger travel and imposed a daily dusk-to-dawn curfew as well as banning public gatherings. On Monday it also barred movement into and out of Kenya’s four regions most affected by the virus, including the capital Nairobi.

Sectors such as tourism and horticulture, leading sources of foreign exchange and major employers, have already been hit hard. The outbreak has also disrupted supply chains and local production.

Yatani said revenue collection was expected to also be affected. “It is clear our revenue streams are going to shrink. By how much? We are still studying,” he said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Elias Biryabarema and David Holmes)