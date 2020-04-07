Kenya GDP growth to drop to 3% or less in 2020 due to novel coronavirus - finance minister

NAIROBI, April 7 (Reuters) - Kenya’s economic growth will slow to 3% or less this year from an earlier forecast of about 6% due to the effects of the novel coronavirus, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

The finance ministry had earlier given a 6.1% growth forecast for 2020.

“This will drastically drop to about 3% or even less, but we are going to give a firm figure when we will have taken on board the impact of this, maybe in the next one month,” Ukur Yatani said in comments broadcast on privately-owned Citizen Television. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)