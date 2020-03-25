Kenya to cut VAT to 14% to cushion economy over impact of virus - president

NAIROBI, March 25 (Reuters) - Kenya on Wednesday said it will cut the value-added tax rate to 14% from 16% as part of a series of measures to help cushion the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a televised address.

“My administration has made and will continue to make targeted measures to cushion every Kenyan from the shock of this outbreak,” he said.

Kenyatta also said the government will institute a curfew beginning on March 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to help curtail the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)