NAIROBI, April 30 (Reuters) - Kenya’s economy is expected to rebound with growth of 6.4% in 2021 compared with an expected expansion of 2.3% this year, central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said on Thursday.

“We expect 2021 to be a rebound, currently the estimate is 6.4%,” Njoroge told a virtual news conference.

Kenya’s current account deficit is seen at 5.6% of GDP in 2021 compared with 5.8% in 2020, he said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Alison Williams)