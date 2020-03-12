UPDATE 1-Kenya Airways suspends flights to and from Rome, Geneva due to coronavirus

(Adds detail)

NAIROBI, March 12 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways has suspended flights to and from Rome and Geneva, the company said on Thursday, adding to a long list of airlines worldwide that have grounded flights or modified their services in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline said the halt to flight services to Rome and Geneva would be in effect from Friday to April 30.

“All other flights operate as normal, albeit some with an adjusted schedule,” the airline said in the statement.

On March 3, the Kenyan government barred direct flights from Verona and Milan in northern Italy, the centre of Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, to Mombasa on Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast, a major resort area.

The state-owned carrier had in January suspended all flights to and from China, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, until further notice. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed Editing by Giulia Paravicini and Mark Heinrich)