Kenya aims to vaccinate 16 million people against COVID-19 by June next year - health ministry

NAIROBI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Kenya said on Friday that it was seeking an extra 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to the 24 million it has already ordered, a senior health ministry official said.

The East African country said that it aims to vaccinate 1.25 million people in phase one of the campaign by June this year, Mercy Mwangangi told reporters, covering health workers, care home workers and security and immigration personnel.

Kenya aims to vaccinate 16 million people against COVID-19 by June next year, she added. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Jon Boyle)