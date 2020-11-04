Kenya extends nightly curfew to Jan. 3 to contain COVID-19 spread

NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the country’s nightly curfew to Jan. 3 as part of a raft of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 after numbers surged in October.

“October has gone down as the most tragic month in our fight against COVID-19,” Kenyatta said, adding that the positivity rate had shot up to 16% in the month, four times what it was a month earlier. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams)