Kenya hails first COVID-19 vaccines as 'bazookas' against virus

NAIROBI, March 3 (Reuters) - Kenya received just over a million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in its first batch under a global facility aimed at ensuring equitable distribution.

“We have received ... machine guns, bazookas, and tanks to fight this war against COVID-19,” Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told reporters as he received the doses at Nairobi’s main airport. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)