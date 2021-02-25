Kenya says first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in March

NAIROBI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kenya first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the first week of March, the presidency said on Thursday, with healthcare workers, frontline workers and vulnerable population groups to be given priority.

“Cabinet ratified the distribution framework for the vaccines; with first priority being given to Health Care Workers, Frontline Workers including Security Personnel and Teachers, vulnerable persons and groups and Hospitality Sector Workers,” the presidency said in a press release. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)