Kenyan banks to offer relief to distressed borrowers -central bank

NAIROBI, March 18 (Reuters) - Kenyan banks will allow personal borrowers who get into difficulties due to the new coronavirus pandemic to extend their loans for up to a year, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

The East African nation has four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and the government has imposed measures aimed at reducing its spreads including banning public gatherings and closing schools indefinitely.

“We don’t want this health crisis to become a financial crisis,” Patrick Njoroge, the governor, told a televised news conference.

Small and medium enterprises who encounter difficulties will also be allowed to restructure their bank loans at no cost, he added.