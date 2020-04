April 3 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Kesko said on Friday it would lay off for up to 90 days 2,000 staff in Finland, one sixth of its employees, due to the coronavirus.

It will also suspend recruitment and adjust its operations in Sweden, Norway, Poland and the Baltic countries, where it employs some 12,000 people. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)