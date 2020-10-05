REFILE-Cinema closures 'not an option' for Belgium's Kinepolis

(Repeats to fix formatting)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Closing cinema doors is “not an option” as customers trickle back into theatres, Kinepolis told Reuters on Monday, after Cineworld announced closures affecting as many as 45,000 jobs.

“We are not considering to close our cinemas again,” said Anneleen Van Troos, the corporate communications manager of the Belgian cinema group, stressing that people were willing to come back, with new content like ‘Tenet’ on the screen.

She added the group was opening its MJR cinemas in Michigan later this week, and following that all its cinemas, which had been closed during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns, would be open.