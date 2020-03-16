Kingfisher shuts French, Spanish stores due to coronavirus

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Home improvement group Kingfisher said on Monday all 221 of its Castorama and Brico Dépôt stores in France have closed until April 14 in line with government advice on coronavirus, while its 28 stores in Spain have also shut until March 29.

The group, which also operates B&Q and Screwfix in Britain, said “significant uncertainty” exists around the impact of COVID-19 and it is taking immediate and significant measures to contain its costs and protect its financial position. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)