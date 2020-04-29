Klepierre starts to reopen malls as lockdowns across Europe ease

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French property group Klepierre on Wednesday withdrew its 2020 net cashflow guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic but said it had started to resume operations at some of its shopping malls as lockdowns across Europe eased.

While first-quarter net rental income on a like-for-like basis from shopping centres was broadly stable, income from sales-based rents, leasing and parking fell as a result of lockdowns, said Klepierre, which owns more than 100 malls across Europe.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has decided to withdraw its full-year 2020 net current cash flow guidance of between 2.85 and 2.90 euros,” it said in a statement.

The group said it had resumed operations at four of its German malls, while store reopenings were also accelerating in Norway, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic where lockdown measures are being eased.

Klepierre said that it was supporting its retailers by deferring the payment of April rents to the second half of the year. It also granted a three-month rent holiday to small businesses in France, in line with the recommendation of several professional property owner associations.