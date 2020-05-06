Company News
May 6, 2020 / 11:28 AM / 2 days ago

Dutch airline KLM has enough liquidity until mid-June- finance minister

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 6 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, has enough liquidity to meet its financial obligations through mid-June, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

The Dutch government is working out the details of an aid package of 2 billion to 4 billion euros ($2.2-4.3 billion) for the airline, which like other carriers ran into trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French state is preparing 7 billion euros in support for Air France. ($1 = 0.9255 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)

