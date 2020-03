AMSTERDAM, March 2 (Reuters) - Dutch airline KLM on Monday said it would extend its ban on flights to Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen in China to at least May 3, because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM said it expected to resume flights to Beijing and Shanghai on March 29. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra)