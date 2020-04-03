Kosovo's economy seen shrinking 2-4 pct due to coronavirus -central bank

PRISTINA, April 3 (Reuters) - Kosovo’s economy is expected to shrink between 2 and 4 percent this year because of the coronavirus, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

“Kosovo’s economy will stop the annual growth of around 3.6% seen in the past decade,” the bank said.

“The economic turmoil will be felt in the first and second quarters, and partially in the third quarter of this year, and our preliminary forecast is that the economy will shrink between 2 and 4 percent in 2020.”

The government, which has already said it will inject more than 170 million euros into the little more than 8-billion-euro economy to offset the effects of the virus outbreak, had expected economic growth of four percent this year.

The economy of one of the poorest countries in Europe has all but ground to a halt since mid-March when the first novel coronavirus cases were reported.

More than 120 people have been infected and one has died. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)