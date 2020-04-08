Dutch telecom KPN: impact from coronavirus 'limited' in Q1

AMSTERDAM, April 8 (Reuters) - KPN NV, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, said in a note on Wednesday it expects only “limited impact” from the global coronavirus outbreak on its first quarter earnings.

“It is premature to say what the impact of COVID-19 will be for the remainder of the year,” the company said in a statement, adding that it had a strong balance sheet and good liquidity.

KPN is due to publish its first quarter trading update on April 30. (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)