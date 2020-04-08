Healthcare
April 8, 2020 / 1:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch telecom KPN: impact from coronavirus 'limited' in Q1

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 8 (Reuters) - KPN NV, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, said in a note on Wednesday it expects only “limited impact” from the global coronavirus outbreak on its first quarter earnings.

“It is premature to say what the impact of COVID-19 will be for the remainder of the year,” the company said in a statement, adding that it had a strong balance sheet and good liquidity.

KPN is due to publish its first quarter trading update on April 30. (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below