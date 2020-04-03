Kraft Heinz says has halted 3 plants due to coronavirus outbreak

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co has moved to halt production at three different plants because of a decline in demand stemming from the new coronavirus outbreak, its Chief Executive Miguel Patricio on Friday said in a video presentation hosted by Brazilian retail brokerage XP Inc.

Patricio said all the factories, two in the United States and one in the United Kingdom, are in the food service segment and saw demand drop due to the pandemic, mainly in Europe. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)