No plans for new coronavirus lockdown measures, says Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was not planning any new lockdown measures to contain the novel coronavirus, even as deaths in Russia from COVID-19 hit a record daily high of 317.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s health system is now better equipped than earlier in the pandemic to cope with the rise in cases.

Russia reported another 15,700 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.