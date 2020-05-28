Kuwait Airways to lay off 25% of staff due to virus - source

KUWAIT, May 28 (Reuters) - State-owned Kuwait Airways is planning to lay off 1,500 employees - 25% of its workforce - due to the impact on its business of the new coronavirus pandemic, a source said.

The airline will lay off foreign staff only, Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas reported, citing a source at the company.

Kuwaitis, those married to Kuwaitis and those who hold citizenship of other Gulf Arab states will not be affected by the job cuts, the newspaper said.

An airline spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)