UPDATE 1-Kuwait Airways to cut 1,500 jobs due to coronavirus

KUWAIT, May 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways will lay off 1,500 foreign employees due to the impact on its business by the coronavirus pandemic, the state-owned airline said on Thursday.
The job cuts will affect non-Kuwaiti employees and be across the airline, it said in a tweet, without disclosing which departments the lay-offs would come for.
Kuwaiti newspaper al-Qabas earlier reported the airline was cutting 25% of its 6,000 workforce, though employees holding Kuwaiti or Gulf citizenship would not be laid off.
The newspaper also said employees married to Kuwaitis would be safe from the job cuts.
