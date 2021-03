FILE PHOTO: A Kuwaiti doctor adjusts her protective face shield ahead of the arrival of a planeload of repatriated Kuwaiti citizens at a makeshift field testing center, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kuwait Airport, in Kuwait City, Kuwait April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti cabinet approved a draft law to give frontline workers tackling the coronavirus crisis bonuses, with an additional credit of 600 million dinars ($1.99 billion), the government communication centre said on Twitter on Monday.

The cabinet has submitted a draft law to the emir. It will also be referred to parliament.