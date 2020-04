DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s central bank announced a stimulus package on Thursday to support vital sectors and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) amid the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

The Central Bank of Kuwait has reduced liquidity and capital adequacy requirements for banks and cut risk weighting for SMEs, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)