March 16, 2020 / 5:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kuwait increases ministries budget by 500 mln dinar - KUNA

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s cabinet approved a bill on Monday to increase the budget of ministries and governmental departments by 500 million Kuwaiti dinars ($1.6 billion) for the 2020/21 fiscal year due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency (KUNA) reported.

The cabinet also established a temporary fund for receiving financial contributions from institutions, companies, and individuals to support the government’s efforts to fight coronavirus, KUNA said. ($1 = 0.3087 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Samar Hassan; Editing by David Clarke)

