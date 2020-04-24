Kuwait's KNPC says oil refinery project halted over coronavirus case

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - The Kuwait National Petroleum Co. (KNPC) said on Friday work on a project linked to the Al-Ahmadi oil refinery was halted because a worker was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

The worker, an Indian national, was employed by a contractor, KNPC said on Twitter, without giving details about the project.

“Work has stopped on the project until precautionary measures are taken to identify those who came in contact with him and the necessary tests are done,” it said.