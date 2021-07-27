Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from traveling abroad

By Reuters Staff

CAIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait on Tuesday said it will only allow vaccinated citizens to travel abroad starting Aug. 1, the government communication office reported.

The statement excepted children under age 16, those with a health ministry certificate saying they cannot be vaccinated, and pregnant women who get a pregnancy proof certificate from authorities.

