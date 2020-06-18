Kuwait eases curfew hours, extends phase one for a week- state TV

CAIRO, June 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s cabinet decided on Thursday to eases curfew hours to start from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. effective June 21, Kuwait TV citing government spokesman’s live conference.

The cabinet also decided to extend working with the first phase in a 5-phases plan to go back to normal life for one more week, also total lockdown on Hawally area has been lifted.

Kuwait will also allow traveling for patients with critical health conditions and students who might be missing exams with applying needed precautionary measures. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy, writing by Alaa Swilam, Editing by Franklin Paul)