Kuwait expands curfew, extends public sector work suspension

KUWAIT, April 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait will extend the suspension of work in the public sector including at government ministries until May 31 and expand a nationwide curfew to 16 hours as part of efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, a government spokesman said on Monday.

He told a televised news conference that the 4 pm to 8 am curfew would go into effect at the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which could fall on Thursday or later this week depending on the sighting of the new crescent moon.