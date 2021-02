FILE PHOTO: A Kuwaiti passenger holding his luggage walks by the police and civil aviation personnel upon his arrival from Amman at Kuwait Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuwait City, Kuwait April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait said on Wednesday it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of Feb. 7, following a rise in coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab state.

The cabinet decision, read out at a televised press conference, said all those entering the country would have to quarantine.