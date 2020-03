CAIRO, March 3 (Reuters) - Kuwait Port Authority manager Sheikh Yousef Abdullah al-Nasser al-Sabah said on Tuesday that Doha port was closed to avoid interacting with ship crews coming from Iran.

He added that “the security of Kuwait and the safety of its people is a red line”, and the closure is because Iran is classified as an infested country. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Chris Reese)