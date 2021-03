FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows Kuwait City and the National Assembly Building (Kuwait Parliament), after the country entered virtual lockdown, as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 20, 2020. Picture taken March 20, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Kuwait will impose a 5 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew and close parks from Sunday until April 8 in a bid to contain the coronavirus, the government’s spokesman said on state TV.

Kuwait registered a record daily toll of 1,716 cases on Thursday. It had seen daily cases fall below 300 late last year from close to 1,100 in May.